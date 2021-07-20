Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to Star in Netflix Film ‘We Have a Ghost’

Netflix family adventure We Have a Ghost has set an A-list ensemble.

Reteaming with their Stranger Things and Army of the Dead studio will be David Harbour and Tig Notaro, who will star in the project with Jennifer Coolidge, Charm City Kings actor Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie.

Christopher Landon, the filmmaker behind Blumhouse break-outs Happy Death Day and Freaky, will direct from his own screenplay. Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter are also set for the feature film.

Based on Geoff Manaugh’s short story Ernest, the project, per Netflix, follows Kevin and his family, who find a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home and get turned into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest’s past, they become a target of the CIA.

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner for Temple Hill will produce with Dan Halsted. Landon, John Fischer, Geoff Manaugh, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller will executive produce.

Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse, Uncle Drew), Isabella Russo (School of Rock the Musical, Crashing), Niles Fitch (This Is Us), Faith Ford (Murphy Brown, Hope & Faith), Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding, The Conjuring)

Harbour is with WME and Peikoff Mahan while Mackie is repped by UTA and Inspire Entertainment.

Winston is represented by A3 Artists Agency and Jackoway Tyerman. Russo is repped by CESD, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Schreck Rose. Ford is repped by Buchwald and Berwick & Kovacik. Fitch is repped by Innovative Artists and Goodman Genow. Coulter is repped by Stride Management, TCA and People Store.