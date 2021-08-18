Anthony Mackie to Star in ‘Captain America 4’ for Disney, Marvel

- Share this article on Facebook
Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie has been tapped to star in Disney Marvel’s Captain America 4, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Mackie already took his Avengers character Sam Wilson from big screen to small for Disney+, with creator Malcolm Spellman and director Kari Skogland at the helm. Now he’s set to board Captain America 4, with Spellman to pen the script with Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the Disney+ Marvel series
In April, THR broke the news that Spellman, the head writer and creator of Disney+ and Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is developing the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for Marvel Studios. Up until this point, Chris Evans has played Captain America via the Steve Rogers character, appearing in a trio of solo movies, Avengers outings and assorted other Marvel films.
The question of who is entitled to carry the shield or be Captain America after Rogers was central to the show on Disney+. The feature will continue the story of Sam Wilson, played by Mackie, the current wielder of the shield.
Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, has earned strong critical and fan reaction. It is nominated for five Emmys.
Spellman assembled a nearly all-Black writers room for the series, which has been praised for bringing the Black experience to the forefront quite unlike any other superhero film or TV show before it.
Deadline Hollywood was the first to report Anthony Mackie deal to star in Captain America 4.
Mackie has been with the MCU since 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The actor is repped by UTA.
