Anthony Ramos Joins Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Twisters’ Movie

Anthony Ramos is in talks to star in Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters, a new chapter following the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster Twister.

Top Gun: Maverick breakout star Glen Powell was already announced to join Daisy Edgar-Jones in the movie that Minari helmer Lee Isaac Chung will direct from a script by Mark L. Smith (The Revenant). Ramos will next appear on the big screen in the upcoming installment of the Transformers franchise for Paramount titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

He will also star in the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart for Disney+, as well as the feature films Distant for Amblin and Dumb Money for Sony. Ramos inaugurated the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton and earned a Golden Globe nomination for best actor for his performance as Usnavi in John M. Chu’s In The Heights.

Frank Marshall is producing Twisters via his banner Kennedy/Marshall Company. Marshall’s wife, current Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, was a lead producer on the original.

Twister starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as romantically estranged storm chasers facing rival storm chasers, a host of tornadoes and their feelings for each other. Jan de Bont directed the original, which grossed almost $500 million worldwide and featured ear-vibrating, floor-shaking THX sound design. Steven Spielberg was an exec producer, and author Michael Crichton wrote the screenplay.

Universal Pictures will release Twisters on Friday, July 19, 2024, with the pic a co-production with Warner Bros. Pictures.

