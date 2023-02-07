Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: First Reactions From World Premiere

- Share this article on Facebook
Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled to a Los Angeles audience following its world premiere at the Regency Westwood Theatre on Monday night.
The official review embargo for Ant-Man 3 breaks on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.
Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man 3 is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first film of Phase Five. The film sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott’s now-grown-up daughter, Cassie.
The film also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, the next chief villain of Marvel’s Phase Five.
Jeff Loveness wrote the screenplay for the movie and is also set to write the upcoming The Kang Dynasty, which will star Majors.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.
Read a sampling of the reactions from the premiere posted to social media below.
