Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’: First Reactions From World Premiere

Kathryn Newton as Cassandra "Cassie" Lang and Paul Rudd as Scott Lang Ant-Man in Marvel Studios' ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA.

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was unveiled to a Los Angeles audience following its world premiere at the Regency Westwood Theatre on Monday night.

The official review embargo for Ant-Man 3 breaks on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9:00 a.m. PT, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man 3 is the 31st film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first film of Phase Five. The film sees the return of Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, with Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer reprising their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Scott’s now-grown-up daughter, Cassie.

The film also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, the next chief villain of Marvel’s Phase Five.

Jeff Loveness wrote the screenplay for the movie and is also set to write the upcoming The Kang Dynasty, which will star Majors.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.

Read a sampling of the reactions from the premiere posted to social media below.

PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! pic.twitter.com/gdJqHld3rT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is the best of the trilogy. Higher stakes, dangers & repercussions. Its also got one the best MCU villains in #Kang. As soon as #JonathanMayors comes in, its his show. Kang is a scary lean-mean multiverse big baddie. Also, 2 cool post credits scenes. pic.twitter.com/t1V8HP2dsO — Fico (@FicoCangiano) February 7, 2023

There comes a point where every franchise has to get weird, and the MCU has done just that with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. Like all his other roles, Jonathan Majors remains endlessly compelling. 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/cxWEcoKTze — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) February 7, 2023

#Quantumania is definitely Marvel’s weirdest movie yet…but that’s a good thing! It leans hard into the sci-fi side of the MCU, taking lots of wild swings.



Not everything lands, but it’s funny, inventive, and a good time. An enjoyable, bizarro ride into the quantum realm. pic.twitter.com/OvRotfAEQR — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) February 7, 2023

Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. pic.twitter.com/MYoL6WPlmU — Dempsey Pillot (@DempseyPillot) February 7, 2023

After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. pic.twitter.com/qpZeKTgdUd — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 7, 2023

Thanos was the appetizer while Jonathan Majors #KangTheConqueror is the main course



Majors plays Kang with brilliance and confidence; a menacing and cunning villain with a hint of charm.



Kang dominates physically and mentally #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/LOmAUlqdIj — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) February 7, 2023

Jonathan Majors is a force in #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania. He’s compelling, chilling, and already giving a top notch performance. I love the complexity he brings to Kang with literally a single look. MCU really won with this casting pic.twitter.com/4W8VCLGFBv — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) February 7, 2023

#AntManandtheWaspQuantumania starts Phase 5 with a bang, playing like a Star Wars-esque epic space opera. Jonathan Majors is truly haunting as #Kang, on course to be a scarier threat than Thanos and has all the makings of an iconic cinematic villain.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/KB9lad7EAt — Marvel Tesseract (@Mar_Tesseract) February 7, 2023

#antmanandtheWaspQuantumania has two very important aspects: They lowered the jokes times 20 and #JonathanMajors is incredible as #KangtheConqueror. #Kang is the villain that the MCU really needed. Thank you #Majors for elevating my expectations, Phase 5 looks promising. pic.twitter.com/ELAudketGR — AtabeyTv (@AtabeyTv) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was well balanced and fast paced. I loved the father/daughter moments in the movie. Jonathan Majors is a beast as Kang. With Black Panther and now #AntManAndTheWasp it feels like @MarvelStudios is back on track. Excited to see it again! pic.twitter.com/p5J0Fm7xF1 — Emmanuel Gomez (@MannyGomezMedia) February 7, 2023

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish.



Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes!#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania #Quantumania pic.twitter.com/oHJwrKtwy3 — Ashley Saunders (@ThatAshleyErin) February 7, 2023

#AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania shows us that KANG is here to DOMINATE. Jonathan Majors is a threat that will hopefully shake the core of the MCU. It works best when the team is together but pacing & story suffer when they’re apart. Wish this stuck with me more. #AntMan #Kang pic.twitter.com/aduVzGfq17 — Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) February 7, 2023