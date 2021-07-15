Antonio Banderas Joins Harrison Ford in ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Antonio Banderas has jumped on board Indiana Jones 5 alongside Harrison Ford, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Banderas starred as Pablo Picasso in the second season of Genius (2018) and had the lead role in Pain and Glory from frequent collaborator Pedro Almodóvar, for which he received an Oscar nomination. He also appeared in the comedy actioner The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and will star opposite Penélope Cruz in the Spanish comedy Official Competition, from directors Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat.

In Indiana Jones 5, Banderas will co-star as Ford reprises his iconic title role as the adventuring archeologist, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining the Disney franchise for the next installment. Logan filmmaker James Mangold has taken over the directing duties from Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four installments.

Indiana Jones 5 has started production at Pinewood Studios near London. The fifth Indiana Jones film has a long development process going back to 2008 when, coming off the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, reports first surfaced that writer George Lucas and director Spielberg were aiming for a fifth entry. In 2016, Disney announced the film would be released in 2019 with Spielberg returning as director — but without Lucas being actively involved.

David Koepp was originally attached as the film’s writer; then Jonathan Kasdan reportedly took over; then Dan Fogelman; and then Koepp reportedly became involved once again. In February 2020, it was reported that Spielberg was stepping down from directing the project, but would remain a hands-on producer, with Mangold taking over behind the camera.

In addition to Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers on the film.