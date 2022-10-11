Anya Taylor-Joy Boards Action Love Story ‘The Gorge’ for Apple Original Films

Apple Original Films has picked up The Gorge, with The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy to appear alongside Miles Teller in the feature film from Skydance.

The Gorge is described by the producers as a high-action, genre-bending love story and directed by Scott Derrickson from a spec script by Zach Dean. After her star turn in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, Taylor Joy has kept busy with credits like Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Mark Mylod’s upcoming The Menu and George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa.

In addition to starring, Teller will serve as executive producer on The Gorge, while Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger are producing alongside Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill, Sherryl Clark, Dean, Adam Kohlbrenner and Greg Goodman.

The Gorge hails from a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance Media and will join a movie slate at the streaming platform that includes The Greatest Beer Run Ever, from director Peter Farrelly; Ghosted,a high-concept romantic action adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and directed by Dexter Fletcher; and The Family Plan, a new action-comedy starring Mark Wahlberg.

The Gorge marks the latest collaboration for Skydance and Teller after his leading role in Top Gun: Maverick. Skydance and screenwriter Zach Dean also recently collaborated on The Tomorrow War.