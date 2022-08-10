Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult Fight for Their Lives in ‘The Menu’ Trailer

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU.

A lavish meal takes a dark turn in the new trailer for The Menu.

The trailer opens with Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) embarking on a tasty journey at an exclusive restaurant where Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a meal nobody will ever forget — and some may not survive.

When a seemingly small boat pulls up to a deck, Taylor-Joy asks Hoult if it’s going to fit everyone who’s attending the dinner.

“Easily, 12 customers total,” he tells her. “How do they turn a profit?” she asks. “$1,250 a head, that’s how,” he responds, leading her to quip, “What are we eating, a Rolex?”

From the almost robotic restaurant workers to pictures of the dinner guests on the food, the attendees start to get a sense, before even meeting the chef, that something isn’t right in the two-minute preview.

“He’s not just a chef. He’s a storyteller,” Hoult explains to Taylor-Joy. “The game is trying to guess what the overarching theme of the entire meal is going to be. You won’t know until the end.”

Before long, the guests go from suspicious to outright terrified as guns are shot and fingers are cut off. As they get antsy to leave, Fiennes’ Chef Slowik gives them a “45-second head start” to escape, with a few of the guests taking him up on his offer.

“This is what you’re paying for,” the Harry Potter actor says in voiceover over quick bursts of footage. “It’s all a part of the menu.”

Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo round out the cast.

The Menu hits theaters on Nov. 18.