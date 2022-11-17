‘Apolonia, Apolonia’ Wins Amsterdam Documentary Festival

Lea Glob’s documentary Apolonia, Apolonia, a 13-year portrait of Paris-born painter Apolonia Sokol, has won best film at the 2022 International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), the world’s largest documentary film fest.

The honor, announced at an awards ceremony in Amsterdam on Thursday night, comes with a €15,000 ($15,000) cash prize.

The Danish director stitched her doc together from multiple meetings over the years with Sokol, as she traced the artist’s development and reflects on her personal and professional obsessions, including art, love, motherhood, sexuality, queerness, capitalism and the patriarchy.

The best film prize in the IDFA’s Envision Competition section, and its $15,000 cash prize, went to Angie Vinchito’s Manifesto, a found-footage doc compiled from videos Russian teenagers posted on social media.

IDFA’s best director honor in the international category, and a €5,000 ($5,200) cash prize, went to Simon Chambers for Much Ado About Dying, a touching, often very funny, look at Chambers’ Uncle David in the final years of his life. Roberta Torre took best directing honors in the Envision Competition category, and $5,200, for The Fabulous Ones, a documentary about a villa housing transgender women who try to fulfill the last wish of their late friend, buried in male clothing against her will.

The 2022 IDFA runs through Sunday.

A full list of 2022 IDFA winners follows.

Best Film International Competition

Apolonia, Apolonia, dir. Lea Glob

Best Directing International Competition

Much Ado About Dying, dir. Simon Chambers

Best Editing International Competition

Journey Through Our World, editor Mario Steenbergen

Best Cinematography International Competition

Paradise, cinematographer Paul Guilhaume

Best Film Envision Competition

Manifesto, dir. Angie Vinchito

Best Directing Envision Competition

The Fabulous Ones, dir. Roberta Torre

Outstanding Artistic Contribution Envision Competition

My Lost Country, dir. Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez

Special Mention Envision Competition

Notes for a Film, dir. Ignacio Agüero

IDFA DocLab Award for Immersive Non-Fiction

In Pursuit of Repetitive Beats, dir. Darren Emerson

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology

Plastisapiens, dir. Miri Cherkhanovich and Edith Jorisch

DFA DocLab Award for Digital Storytelling

He Fucked the Girl Out of Me, dir. Taylor McCue

Special Jury Award for Creative Technology

His Name Is my Name, dir. Eline Jongsma and Kel O’Neill.

IDFA Award for Best Short Documentary

Away, dir. Ruslan Fedotow

Special Mention Short Documentary

The Porters, dir. Sarah Vanagt

IDFA Award for Best Youth Film (14+)

Home Is Somewhere Else, dir. Carlos Hagerman and Jorge Villalobos.

IDFA Award for Best Youth Film (9-13)

Ramboy, dir. Matthias Joulaud

Special Mention Youth Film

Jasmin’s Two Homes, dir. Inka Achté and Hanna Karppinen

IDFA Award for Best First Feature

The Etilaat Roz, dir. Abbas Rezaie

Special Mention First Feature

Guapo’y, dir. Sofia Paoli Thorne

IDFA Award for Best Dutch Film

Journey Through Our World, dir. Petra Lataster-Czisch and Peter Lataster

Special Mention Best Dutch Film

Inside My Heart, dir. Saskia Boddeke

Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award

Private Footage, dir. Janaína Nagata

Special Mention Beeld & Geluid IDFA Reframe Award

The March on Rome, dir. Mark Cousins

IDFA Forum Award for Best Pitch

Niñxs, dir. Kani Lapuerta

IDFA Forum Award for Best Rough Cut

The Tuba Thieves, dir. Alison O’Daniel

IDFA DocLab Forum Award

We Speak Their Names in Hushed Tones, dir. Omoregie Osakpolor