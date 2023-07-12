Judy Greer Plays Grief-Stricken Mother in ‘Aporia’ Thriller

Judy Greer plays a woman drowning in grief after losing her husband in a drunk-driving accident and having to care for her devastated teenage daughter in the official trailer for Aporia.

In the trailer, Greer’s Sophie learns of a secret time-bending machine that her husband’s best friend, played by Payman Maadi, has been building that could restore her former life – but with unforeseeable consequences.

“We have this power. Why shouldn’t we use it?” the friend of her husband, played by Edi Gathegi, says at one point in the teaser trailer.

“It’s too risky,” Sophie (Greer) answers as she grapples with the ethical dilemma of being able to kill the drunk driver and bring her late husband back to forever alter her past and that of her daughter (Faithe Herman).

Aporia will first have its world premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival on July 27, ahead of the film’s U.S. theatrical release by Well Go USA around two weeks later. Jared Moshe’s time-bending tale from Armian Pictures is set to hit theaters on Aug. 11.

The sci-fi drama with time-travel elements, set in Los Angeles, is written and directed by Moshe. The producer credits are shared by Neda Armian and T. Justin Ross, with David Lawson, Peter Van Steemburg, Dennis Walker, Doris Pfardrescher, Christopher Alender, David A. Smith, Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor executive producing.

Moshe is best known for writing and directing the Western thriller The Ballad of Lefty Brown.