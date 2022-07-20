Apple Acquires Jennifer Lawrence Feature ‘Causeway’

Apple TV+ is adding another feature with A-list talent to its slate. The streaming service has acquired Causeway, an A24 drama starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

Theater director Lila Neugebauer, who helmed episodes The Maid and The Sex Lives of College Girls, jumps to features with Causeway, which centers on a soldier (Lawrence) who struggles to adjust to her life after returning home to New Orleans. The project shot in New Orleans and hails from scribes Ottessa Moshfegh, Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders. Lawrence produces with Justine Ciarrocchi for Excellent Cadaver. Neugebauer serves as executive producer.

The feature previously went by the title Red, White and Water and at one time counted disgraced producer Scott Rudin as among its backers. Rudin stepped away from the project more than a year ago in the aftermath of a Hollywood Reporter investigation into alleged abuses by the producer.

Apple says Causeway will launch in theaters and on Apple TV+ later this year, but did not provide details on what sort of theatrical run the project might have. Typically, streaming releases that go to cinemas might get small day-and-date runs in a handful of theaters, though the streaming service has plans for a more traditional wide release for its upcoming Brad Pitt racing drama. Causeway is produced by IAC Films, IPR.VC, Excellent Cadaver and A24.

Earlier this year, Apple became the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar, thanks to CODA. Its high-profile upcoming projects include Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Spirited, a musical Christmas Carol retelling starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Lawrence last appeared in Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and is slated to reteam with the filmmaker for Bad Blood, an an Apple feature in which she plays fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Lawrence is repped LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Neugebauer is repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro.