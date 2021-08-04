Apple Sets September Release for Filmed ‘Come From Away’ Musical

Apple’s filmed version of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning hit musical Come From Away has a release date.

The live filmed version of the Broadway musical will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 10. Christopher Ashley will direct the production and the Broadway cast will reprise their roles in the live capture of Come From Away, which tells the true story of 7,000 passengers stranded after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a small town in Newfoundland, where they were housed and welcomed.

The cast for the filmed version of Come From Away includes Paul Whitty, Petrina Bromley, Sharon Wheatley, De’lon Grant, Jim Walton, Emily Walton, Joel Hatch, Tony Lepage, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren and Q. Smith.

Ashley directed the original Broadway production that shuttered due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 12, 2020, on the eve of the musical’s third anniversary. Before the pandemic, productions of Come From Away included shows in Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American tour.

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will executive produce alongside Laurel Thomson, Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.

Entertainment One produced the live capture performance, with Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon sharing the producer credits with Mark Gordon.