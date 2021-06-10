‘Aquaman 2’ Is Titled ‘The Lost Kingdom’

James Wan has unveiled the title for his upcoming Aquaman sequel. The film will be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the filmmaker revealed Thursday.

The upcoming project stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, with Amber Heard expected to return as Mera and Patrick Wilson back as Orm. The original Aquaman, released in December 2018, grossed more than $1 billion, making it the only DC film to reach that number outside of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. Wan is producing alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returning to pen the script.

Wan is preparing to launch his next directorial effort, the original horror film Malignant, which hits theaters and HBO Max on Sept. 10. He previously was developing the horror-tinged Aquaman spinoff The Trench, but Warners opted not to move forward with that project in April.

In addition to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Warners has a full roster of DC Film projects coming up, including The Batman (March 4, 2022), The Flash (Nov. 4, 2022), and Warners’ and New Line’s Black Adam (July 29, 2022) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (June 2, 2023). Blue Beetle, Batgirl, Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps, Static Shock and Wonder Woman 3 are also in the works.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has a release date of Dec. 16, 2022.