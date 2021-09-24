‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ Casts Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan (Exclusive)

The cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has gotten a little deeper.

Jani Zhao, Indya Moore and Vincent Regan have joined the Warner Bros. DC movie that is now in production with James Wan in the director’s seat. Meanwhile, Randall Park has returned to reprise his role from the first big-budget installment in the adventures of the man who would be king of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

Jason Momoa is back as the half-human, half-Atlantean hero as are many of the first movie’s actors, including Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus.

Plot details are being kept underwater but the new additions may reveal some scope to the action.

Zhao is playing a mystery character named Stingray. It is unclear if the role is villainous in nature but it is an original character created for the movie.

Moore is playing longtime DC character Karshon. The character was originally a Green Lantern villain (he first appeared in 1963’s Green Lantern No. 24) who was originally a shark that, after being hit with radiation, gained intelligence and telepathic powers.

Regan is playing Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis who caused the city to sink into the sea. The character appeared briefly in the 2018 Aquaman movie and was portrayed by Graham McTavish. A plot thread in that movie featured Aquaman finding Atlan’s trident.

Park returns as Dr. Stephen Shin, a marine biologist who in the comics was obsessed with finding the location of Atlantis.

Wan and Peter Safran are producing the movie that has a Dec. 16, 2022 release date.

Zhao is a Portuguese actress of Chinese descent who is making her English-language feature debut with Kingdom. She is repped by UK’s KP Talent Management and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.

Moore was one of the stars of FX’s Pose and also appeared in Queen & Slim. They are repped by CAA, the Calli Company, and Del Shaw.

British thespian Regan has a varied resume that includes appearances in 300 and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance to TV’s The White Princess and Before We Die. He is repped by UK’s Independent Talent Group.