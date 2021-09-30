Ariana DeBose Joins Henry Cavill in Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’

Tony Award-nominated Ariana DeBose has checked into Argylle, the all-star action movie that Matthew Vaughn is directing for Apple.

DeBose joins a call sheet that includes Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson. Dua Lipa is also in the picture, making her acting debut, and will provide original music for the title track and score.

Production is underway in Europe.

Logline details are being kept quiet but the project is based on the upcoming spy novel from author Elly Conway. The story centers on the world’s greatest spy, codenamed “Argylle,” as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. Argylle will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world. The book is set to be published in 2022.

Vaughn is directing from a script written by Jason Fuchs. The film is produced by MARV and Vaughn’s regular collaborators Adam Bohling and David Reid, as well as Fuchs.

Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach are serving as executive producers.

DeBose earned a Tony nom in 2018 for her starring role as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She was also part of the original cast of Hamilton, playing the part of The Bullet, and appeared in the role in the taped version that appeared on Disney+. She next appears in Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story.

DeBose is repped by CAA, AC Management, Jackoway Auste