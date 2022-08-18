Ariana DeBose to Star in Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ for Prime Video, Blumhouse

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose is to star in the psychological thriller House of Spoils for Prime Video and Blumhouse.

Directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy cast the West Side Story star to play an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate. She soon battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self doubts and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner threatening to sabotage her at every turn.

Cole and Krudy will helm House of Spoils from a script they wrote. The film reunites Cole, Krudy, Secret Engine and Amazon Studios after Amazon nabbed worldwide rights to Cole and Krudy’s Blow the Man Down, produced by Secret Engine.

House of Spoils will premiere on Prime Video worldwide after production starts this fall. Prime Video and Blumhouse recently wrapped production on the slasher-comedy horror film Totally Killer, directed by Nahnathcka Khan and starring Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen and Randall Park.

In addition to her Oscar, DeBose earned a BAFTA, Critics Choice and SAG Award for her star turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. She will next star in Sony Pictures’ Kraven the Hunter, set for a Jan. 13, 2023 release, and Matthew Vaughn’s action film Argylle for Apple. DeBose will also star in Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s space thriller I.S.S.

“Since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle’s unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next,” said Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, in a statement on Thursday.

Producers on House of Spoils are Jason Blum for Blumhouse; Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt for Secret Engine; and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. Executive producers are Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television.

DeBose is represented by CAA and AC Management. Krudy and Cole are represented by Grandview and CAA.