Bleecker Street Nabs Ariana DeBose Sci-Fi Thriller ‘I.S.S.’

Bleecker Street has picked up the U.S. rights to the sci-fi thriller I.S.S., directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite and starring Ariana DeBose and John Gallagher Jr.
The space pic, written by Nick Shafir and produced by LD Entertainment, marks Bleecker Street’s second collaboration with Cowperthwaite after the 2017 biographical drama Megan Leavey. Bleecker Street, which plans a nationwide theatrical release for I.S.S., also previously teamed with LD on Sean Ellis’ Anthropoid and Max Minghella’s Teen Spirit.
I.S.S. had a world premiere at the Tribeca Festival and has an ensemble cast that includes Chris Messina, Pilou Asbæk, Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova. I.S.S. follows six astronauts — three American, three Russian — aboard the International Space Station as they conduct scientific research. That’s until back on Earth war apparently breaks out between the U.S. and Russia.
Related Stories
Those international tensions have the rival teams ultimately commanded to take control of the station at any cost. The twists and turns includes violence breaking out in the zero-gravity conditions as a struggle for survival ensues between the American colleagues Kira (DeBose) and Christian (Gallagher Jr.) and their Russian counterparts Weronika (Mashkova), Alexey (Asbaek) and Nichola Pulov (Ronin).
The film was produced by Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon. Michael Glassman, Mehrdod Heydari, Jacob Yacob, Joseph Yakob and Alison Semenza serve as executive producers.
The distribution deal for I.S.S. was negotiated by Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street, with CAA Media Finance acting for LD Entertainment.
