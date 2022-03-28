Best Supporting Actress Winner Ariana DeBose: “Even in This Weary World We Live in, Dreams Do Come True”

Ariana DeBose has won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as Anita in 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story.

The win is historic not just because DeBose’s co-star Rita Moreno, who also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical in a newly created role, won an Oscar for the same role in the 1961 version of West Side Story (which also took home best picture at the 1962 Oscars). DeBose thanked Moreno, who, she said, “paved the way for Anitas like me.”

DeBose is also the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, and the first openly queer performer to win an Oscar in an acting category.

“Imagine this little girl in the backseat of a white Ford Focus,” DeBose said in her acceptance speech. “Look into her eyes. You see a queer, openly queer woman of color, an Afro Latina who found her strength and life through art — that’s what I believe we’re here to celebrate. For anyone who’s ever questioned your identity ever, ever, ever, or find yourself living in the gray spaces, I promise you that there is indeed a place for us.”

Earlier DeBose noted that her red carpet look, a custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, reflected her LGBTQ+ identity. “I firmly believe that for an event like the Oscars, you have to show up 100 percent firmly and authentically you,” she told THR. “The look that I’m wearing and the designer is a reflection of that — it shows me as myself in every way. It’s bold and it’s a choice that maybe you don’t typically see at the Oscars. It celebrates femininity and masculinity in the same breath. For me it was the choice because when you see it and you get chills, you just know.”

In response to Ariana DeBose making history as the first out queer woman of color to win her category, GLAAD’s president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis released the following statement: “Ariana DeBose is an immensely talented actress and a tremendous advocate for LGBTQ people and people of color. She not only made history tonight as the first queer woman of color to win an Oscar, but she sent a beautiful and timely message to LGBTQ young people. I hope LGBTQ youth around the world saw her win, heard her speak and recognize that they too should dream big.”