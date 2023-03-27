Ariana Grande Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look With Cynthia Erivo From ‘Wicked’ Set

- Share this article on Facebook
Much of the upcoming Wicked movie musical is being kept under wraps, but that didn’t stop Ariana Grande from giving fans an inside look behind-the-scenes while filming.
The Grammy-winning singer shared a collaborative post on Instagram on Sunday with Cynthia Erivo, which featured sweet moments captured on set, with the caption “up to (no) good,” followed by bubbles and a broom emoji.
Grande and the Oscar-nominated actress are set to star as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in the Jon M. Chu-directed film that’s being made into two parts. The Instagram carousel includes several black-and-white photos of Grande wearing white gloves, a polka-dot dress and her iconic ponytail, and Erivo sporting a plaid dress, tall dark boots and hoop earrings. The last two photos showed the two’s hands on top of one another, with the last featuring Grande in an all-pink outfit, including her shoes.
Earlier this week, Jeff Goldblum confirmed his role as the Wizard in the film during Jimmy Kimmel Live! and mentioned his Wicked co-stars, saying, “You should see our witches, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, very good.”
Others included in the star-studded cast for the film based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and its Broadway musical adaptation are Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, playing love interest Fiyero, and Michelle Yeoh, playing Madame Morrible, as well as Bowen Yang, Adam James, Keala Settle and Bronwyn James.
The first film for the big-screen adaption is set to be released Nov. 27, 2024, with the second coming the following year.
