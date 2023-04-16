Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Teased as Glinda and Elphaba in First Look ‘Wicked’ Images

Jon M. Chu is giving fans a first look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in his upcoming live-action musical adaptation of Wicked.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the movie’s director posted two separate pictures, one of Grande as Glinda and the other of Erivo as Elphaba. “You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road? FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz,” he captioned the photos.

Neither shot offers a close-up of the actresses as the characters but the darkly lit wide shots do tease the sweeping costumes for both. In the replies to the post, Erivo expresses her appreciation for Chu.

“It’s been wonderful making magic with you,” she wrote, alongside a series of green heart emojis. Both actresses previously shared behind-the-scenes candids, which they captioned, “up to (no) good.”

The film, which is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire and its Broadway musical adaptation, also stars Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard. Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater are also part of the film’s large ensemble cast.

Speaking to both Wicked‘s director and co-stars, Yeoh told The Hollywood Reporter last February that “Chu has always been such an incredible filmmaker, and they were right to wait for the right time to find the right director.” She added that working with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has been “like a dream. I walk onto set and hear angels sing.”

Wicked is slated to be split into two films, with the first chapter releasing on Nov. 17, 2024, and the second movie coming the following year.