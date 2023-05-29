Arnold Schwarzenegger on Bruce Willis’ Retirement: Action Stars “Never Really Retire … They Reload”

- Share this article on Facebook
Arnold Schwarzenegger has high praise for Bruce Willis following the actor’s announcement that he is retiring from acting due to a brain disorder called aphasia.
The actor’s family announced the news last year following his diagnosis, which has since been updated more specifically to frontotemporal dementia.
Recently, he was asked about Willis’ retirement and had nothing but kind words to say about the actor.
“I think that he’s fantastic,” Schwarzenegger told CinemaBlend of Willis. “He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”
And, speaking as one action star about another, Schwarzenegger added: “I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”
Schwarzenegger and Willis were partners early on in the restaurant franchise Planet Hollywood and also worked together on The Expendables franchise.
Willis celebrated his 68th birthday in March surrounded by his family, including ex-wife Demi Moore, current wife Emma Heming Willis and his daughters.
Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, stars in Netflix’s new action-comedy FUBAR as well as Arnold, a docu-series also on Netflix, that chronicles his life. He also has an upcoming self-help book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, and as well as a self-published daily motivational newsletter.
