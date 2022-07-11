Art Directors Guild Announces 2023 Awards Timeline

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) has released the timetable for its 27th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which will be presented on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Awards are presented in categories for motion pictures, television, commercials and music videos.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film category has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: The Shape of Water (2018), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2020) and Mank (2021). The production design Oscar went to the winner of the ADG fantasy film category in 2019 for Black Panther, and earlier this year, for Dune.

Here are key events leading up to the 2022-23 ADG Awards.

SEPTEMBER

Monday, Sept. 19: Submissions open for television and feature film online Monday, Sept. 19

OCTOBER

Monday, Oct. 24: Submissions for television close

DECEMBER

Monday, Dec. 5: Submissions for feature films close

Monday, Dec. 12: Online voting for television and feature film nominations begins

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 6 (5 p.m. PT): Online voting for all nominations ends

Monday, Jan. 9: Nominations announced

Thursday, Jan. 19: Final online voting begins

FEBRUARY

Thursday, Feb. 16 (5 p.m. PT): Final online voting ends

Saturday, Feb. 18: 27th Annual ADG Awards