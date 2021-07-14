×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Art Directors Guild Announces 2021-22 Awards Timeline

The 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards will be held on March 5.

The Hollywood Sign
Michael Buckner/PMC

The Art Directors Guild announced the timeline for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, which will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The schedule, subject to change, follows:

Oct. 4 – Submissions open for TV and feature film categories
Nov. 8 – Submissions for TV close
Dec. 20 – Submissions for feature films close
Dec. 27 – Online voting begins
Jan. 21 – Online nominations voting ends
Jan. 24 – Nominations announced
Feb. 3 – Final online voting begins
March 3 – Final online voting ends
March 5 – 26th annual ADG Awards

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad