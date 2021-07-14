Art Directors Guild Announces 2021-22 Awards Timeline

The Art Directors Guild announced the timeline for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, which will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The schedule, subject to change, follows:

Oct. 4 – Submissions open for TV and feature film categories

Nov. 8 – Submissions for TV close

Dec. 20 – Submissions for feature films close

Dec. 27 – Online voting begins

Jan. 21 – Online nominations voting ends

Jan. 24 – Nominations announced

Feb. 3 – Final online voting begins

March 3 – Final online voting ends

March 5 – 26th annual ADG Awards