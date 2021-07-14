Art Directors Guild Announces 2021-22 Awards Timeline

- Share this article on Facebook
The Art Directors Guild announced the timeline for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, which will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The schedule, subject to change, follows:
Oct. 4 – Submissions open for TV and feature film categories
Nov. 8 – Submissions for TV close
Dec. 20 – Submissions for feature films close
Dec. 27 – Online voting begins
Jan. 21 – Online nominations voting ends
Jan. 24 – Nominations announced
Feb. 3 – Final online voting begins
March 3 – Final online voting ends
March 5 – 26th annual ADG Awards
