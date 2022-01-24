‘Cruella,’ ‘The Green Knight,’ Among Art Directors Guild Awards Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for its 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards in motion pictures, television, commercial and music video categories. A live-in person ceremony is scheduled to be held March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for period feature film are The French Dispatch, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story. In the fantasy feature category, the guild nominated Cruella, Dune, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Green Knight and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And in the contemporary film category, nominees are Candyman, Don’t Look Up, In The Heights, The Lost Daughter and No Time To Die.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther. And in 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

This year, Adam Stockhausen is nominated twice in the period film category, for his work on Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. He previously won an Oscar for Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2 are nominated in the animated features category. Television nominees include Succession, WandaVision and Yellowstone.

As previously announced, during the awards ceremony, Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, and The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award.

The complete list of nominees follows:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen



FANTASY FEATURE FILM

Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie



Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan



CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Loki: “Glorious Purpose” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” Production Designer: Andrew Laws

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Squid Game: “Gganbu” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Production Designer: Cary White

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Halston Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

WandaVision: Production Designer: Mark Worthington

The White Lotus Production Designer: Laura Fox

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Hacks: “Primm” Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” Production Designer: Paul Cripps

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren”

Production Designer: Kate Bunch

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob Hearts Abishola: “Bowango” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

COMMERCIALS

Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” Production Designer: François Audouy

Gucci: “Aria” Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change” Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS

Coldplay “Higher Power” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” Production Designer: François Audouy



P!nk: “All I Know So Far” Production Designer: François Audouy

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” Production Designer: John Janavs

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

VARIETY SPECIAL

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Production Designer: James Kronzer

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) &

Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) Production Designer: Stephan Olson

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed Production Designer: Frida Oliva