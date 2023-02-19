‘Babylon,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and ‘Glass Onion’ Win Art Directors Guild Awards

Babylon, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery won the live-action feature prizes at the 27th annual Art Directors Guild (Local 800) Excellence in Production Design Awards, which were handed out Saturday night at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel.

Live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Babylon picked up the trophy in the competitive period film competition. Everything Everywhere All at Once won the prize for a fantasy film, while Glass Onion collected the award for a contemporary movie.

Babylon, along with ADG noms All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis and The Fabelmans, are Oscar-nominated.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther and 2022 for Dune.

Saturday Night Live won a trophy in the category for a variety series, which was dedicated to Eugene Lee, who had been a production designer on the series since the first episode in 1975. Lee passed away earlier this month at age 83.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio claimed the prize for animated feature, while Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities won the award for a TV movie or limited series.

Additionally, del Toro was feted with the William Cameron Menzies Award — which he accepted from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse helmer Peter Ramsey — just before he and several other honorees headed to the airport and Sunday’s BAFTAs. He received applause as he said that missing the ADG Awards would have been “crazy because I’m one of you.” He again received applause when he added that when people compliment cinematography, they are also complimenting production design and vice versa.

“Guillermo got it so right, it’s about deep, deep collaboration,” said Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, who with production designer/costume designer (and his wife) Catherine Martin accepted the Cinematic Imagery Award, which was presented by Nicole Kidman. “We are so honored to be part of this storytelling community,” Luhrmann said. He saluted members of the Elvis team — both in front and behind the camera — and to his wife, he said they created “great art and a great marriage.” Martin returned the praise for Luhrmann’s direction. “You bring us the wind beneath our wings.”

During the evening, four Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to production designer Lilly Kilvert (The Last Samurai, Legends of the Fall), scenic artist Michael Denering (Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Batman Returns, Jurassic Park), set designer Luis Hoyos (Memoirs of a Geisha, Dreamgirls) and illustrator/storyboard artist Janet Kusnick (Silverado, Kill Bill 2). “The best things we have is our crew, and [important] is our passion,” said Kilvert as she accepted the award.

The late Terence Marsh (Doctor Zhivago, Shawshank Redemption) and the late Natacha Rambova (Salomé, A Doll’s House) were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the ceremony. The complete list of winners follows.

Period Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

Babylon, Production Designer: Florencia Martin (WINNER)

Elvis, Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans, Production Designer: Rick Carter

White Noise, Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

Fantasy Feature Film

Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Batman, Production Designer: James Chinlund

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday (WINNER)

Nope, Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Contemporary Feature Film

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

Bullet Train, Production Designer: David Scheunemann

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs (WINNER)

Tár, Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

Top Gun: Maverick, Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle (WINNER)

Lightyear, Production Designer: Tim Evatt

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Production Designer: Nate Wrap

Turning Red, Production Designer: Rona Liu

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series

The Crown: “Ipatiev House,” Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “Never the New,” Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to

Carnegie Hall?,” Production Designer: Bill Groom

Pachinko: “Chapter One,” Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop (WINNER)

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day,” Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Andor: “Rix Road,” Production Designer: Luke Hull

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar,” Production Designer: Ramsey Avery (WINNER)

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number,” Production Designer: Mark Scruton

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy,” Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make,” Production Designer: David Bomba

Severance: “Good News About Hell,” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle (WINNER)

The White Lotus: “Ciao,” Production Designer: Cristina Onori

Television Movie or Limited Series

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Production Designer: Tamara Deverell (WINNER)

Moon Knight, Production Designer: Stefania Cella

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang

Pinocchio, Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant

Station 11, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Trust the Process,” Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed,” Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Ra Vincent (WINNER)

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens,” Production Designer: Shayne Fox

Multi-Camera Series

Bob Heart Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat,” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling,” Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

How I Met Your Father: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello (WINNER)

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel,” Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab,” Production Designer: Daren Janes

Variety, Reality or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?” “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band,” Production Designer: James McGowan

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind,” Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio (WINNER)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey,” Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost

Variety Special

64th Annual Grammy Awards, Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino

94th Annual Oscars, Production Designer: David Korins (WINNER)

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, Production Designer: Scott Pask

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Production Designer: Keith Raywood

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn

Commercials

American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo, Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say,” Production Designer: François Audouy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement,” Production Designer: Brian Branstetter (WINNER)

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo,” Production Designer: Maia Javan

Short Format: Music Videos or Webseries

Adele “I Drink Wine,” Production Designer: Liam Moore (WINNER)

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit,” Production Designer: Scott Falconer

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled,” Production Designer: Ethan Tubman