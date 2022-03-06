Art Directors Guild Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Awards is naming the winners in the live-action feature categories during ADG’s 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, being presented in person on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.
Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film.
Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story are nominated for this year’s Oscar in production design.
Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther. And in 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.
ADG Awards were also presented in television, commercial and music video categories.
Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, and The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is set to be honored with the Cinematic Imagery Award.
Production designer Ida Random, graphic designers Michael and Denise Okuda, set designer/art director Ann Harris and concept illustrator and storyboard artist Donna Cline will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.
The complete list of winners follows.
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy
The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower
Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley
In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates
The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg
No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové
Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva
The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares
Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Loki: “Glorious Purpose” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani (WINNER)
Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne
The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola
Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” Production Designer: Alec Hammond
The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” Production Designer: Andrew Laws
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Squid Game: “Gganbu” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun (WINNER)
The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams
The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” Production Designer: Stephen Carter
Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Production Designer: Cary White
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
WandaVision: Production Designer: Mark Worthington (WINNER)
Halston Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mare of Easttown Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham
The Underground Railroad Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
The White Lotus Production Designer: Laura Fox
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” Production Designer: Kate Bunch (WINNER)
Hacks: “Primm” Production Designer: Jon Carlos
Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” Production Designer: Curt Beech
Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” Production Designer: Bo Welch
Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” Production Designer: Paul Cripps
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter (WINNER)
Bob Hearts Abishola: “Bowango” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
Call Your Mother: “Pilot” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”
“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” Production Designer: John Shaffner
Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” Production Designer: Almitra Corey
Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
COMMERCIALS
Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” Production Designer: François Audouy (WINNER)
Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Dylan Kahn
Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver
Gucci: “Aria” Production Designer: Jeremy Reed
Neom: “Made to Change” Production Designer: François Audouy
MUSIC VIDEOS
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman (WINNER)
Coldplay “Higher Power” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” Production Designer: François Audouy
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” Production Designer: François Audouy
Pink: “All I Know So Far” Production Designer: François Audouy
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” Production Designer: John Janavs (WINNER)
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” Production Designer: James McGowan
Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu
VARIETY SPECIAL
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) Production Designer: Stephan Olson (WINNER)
American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Production Designer: James Kronzer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden
Yearly Departed Production Designer: Frida Oliva
This story was originally published on March 5 at 8:07 p.m.
