Art Directors Guild Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) Awards is naming the winners in the live-action feature categories during ADG’s 26th Excellence in Production Design Awards, being presented in person on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel.

Awards for live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film.

Dune, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story are nominated for this year’s Oscar in production design.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther. And in 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

ADG Awards were also presented in television, commercial and music video categories.

Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will receive the William Cameron Menzies Award, and The Power of the Dog director Jane Campion is set to be honored with the Cinematic Imagery Award.

Production designer Ida Random, graphic designers Michael and Denise Okuda, set designer/art director Ann Harris and concept illustrator and storyboard artist Donna Cline will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The complete list of winners follows.

PERIOD FEATURE FILM



The French Dispatch Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

Licorice Pizza Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Nightmare Alley Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

The Tragedy of Macbeth Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

West Side Story Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen



FANTASY FEATURE FILM



Cruella Production Designer: Fiona Crombie



Dune Production Designer: Patrice Vermette

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Production Designer: François Audouy

The Green Knight Production Designer: Jade Healy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Production Designer: Sue Chan



CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Candyman Production Designer: Cara Brower

Don’t Look Up Production Designer: Clayton Hartley

In the Heights Production Designer: Nelson Coates

The Lost Daughter Production Designer: Inbal Weinberg

No Time to Die Production Designer: Mark Tildesley

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Encanto Production Designers: Ian Gooding, Lorelay Bové

Luca Production Designer: Daniela Strijleva

The Mitchells vs. the Machines Production Designer: Lindsey Olivares

Raya and the Last Dragon Production Designers: Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis

Sing 2 Art Director: Olivier Adam

ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Loki: “Glorious Purpose” Production Designer: Kasra Farahani (WINNER)

Foundation: “The Emperor’s Peace” Production Designer: Rory Cheyne

The Great: “Dickhead,” “Seven Days,” “Wedding” Production Designer: Francesca di Mottola

Lost In Space: “Three Little Birds” Production Designer: Alec Hammond

The Witcher: “A Grain of Truth” Production Designer: Andrew Laws

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Squid Game: “Gganbu” Production Designer: Chae Kyoung-sun (WINNER)

The Handmaid’s Tale: “Chicago” Production Designer: Elisabeth Williams

The Morning Show: “My Least Favorite Year,” “It’s Like the Flu,” “A Private Person”

Production Designer: Nelson Coates

Succession: “The Disruption,” “Too Much Birthday” Production Designer: Stephen Carter

Yellowstone: “No Kindness for the Coward” Production Designer: Cary White

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

WandaVision: Production Designer: Mark Worthington (WINNER)

Halston Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Mare of Easttown Production Designer: Keith P. Cunningham

The Underground Railroad Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

The White Lotus Production Designer: Laura Fox

HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Prisoner,” “The Cloak of Duplication,” “The Siren” Production Designer: Kate Bunch (WINNER)

Hacks: “Primm” Production Designer: Jon Carlos

Only Murders in the Building: “True Crime” Production Designer: Curt Beech

Schmigadoon!: “Schmigadoon!” Production Designer: Bo Welch

Ted Lasso: “Carol of the Bells,” “Man City,” “Beard After Hours” Production Designer: Paul Cripps

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Family Reunion: “Remember When M’Dear Changed History?” Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter (WINNER)

Bob Hearts Abishola: “Bowango” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

Call Your Mother: “Pilot” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Conners – Season 3: “A Stomach Ache, a Heartbreak and a Grave Mistake,”

“An Old Dog, New Tricks and a Ticket to Ride” Production Designer: John Shaffner

Dave: “Ad Man,” “Enlightened Dave,” “Dave” Production Designer: Almitra Corey

Punky Brewster: “Put a Ring on It” Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

COMMERCIALS

Apple Music: “Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever” Production Designer: François Audouy (WINNER)



Anhauser-Busch Super Bowl LV: “Let’s Grab a Beer” Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt

Apple: Introducing iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Dylan Kahn

Apple: “Saving Simon” Shot on iPhone 13 Pro Production Designer: Chelsea Oliver

Gucci: “Aria” Production Designer: Jeremy Reed

Neom: “Made to Change” Production Designer: François Audouy

MUSIC VIDEOS

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman (WINNER)

Coldplay “Higher Power” Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

Coldplay X BTS: “My Universe” Production Designer: François Audouy

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” Production Designer: François Audouy



Pink: “All I Know So Far” Production Designer: François Audouy

VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses: “Gryffindor vs. Hufflepuff” Production Designer: John Janavs (WINNER)

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “If I’m Paying These Chili’s Prices, You Cannot Taste My Steak!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Condragulations,” “Bossy Rossy Rubot,” “Gettin’ Lucky” Production Designer: James McGowan

Saturday Night Live: “Host: Dan Levy + Music: Phoebe Bridgers,” “Host: Maya Rudolph + Music: Jack Harlow,” “Host: Kim Kardashian West + Music: Halsey” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi: “Tomato” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michele Yu

VARIETY SPECIAL

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Facts of Life – Kids Can Be Cruel (320) & Diff’rent Strokes – Willis’ Privacy (115) Production Designer: Stephan Olson (WINNER)

American Express – Unstaged (with SZA) Production Designer: Carlos Laszlo

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster Production Designer: James Kronzer

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Supervising Art Director: Steve Morden

Yearly Departed Production Designer: Frida Oliva

This story was originally published on March 5 at 8:07 p.m.