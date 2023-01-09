‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Elvis’ Among Art Directors Guild Nominees

'Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for the 27th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards.

Live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for a period film are All Quiet On The Western Front, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans and White Noise. Fantasy film nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Nope. The contemporary film category nominees are Bardo, Bullet Train, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther; and 2022 for Dune.

Hannah Beachler, who won the Oscar for Black Panther, is nominated this year for its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The animated feature category was introduced in 2017. This year’s nominees are Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lightyear, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red.

Nominees in the TV categories include Wednesday, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The White Lotus.

Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The complete list of nominees follows.

Period Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck

Babylon, Production Designer: Florencia Martin

Elvis, Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy

The Fabelmans, Production Designer: Rick Carter

White Noise, Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

Fantasy Feature Film

Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter

The Batman, Production Designer: James Chinlund

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday

Nope, Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

Contemporary Feature Film

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

Bullet Train, Production Designer: David Scheunemann

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

Tár, Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser

Top Gun: Maverick, Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle

Lightyear, Production Designer: Tim Evatt

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Production Designer: Liz Toonkel

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Production Designer: Nate Wrap

Turning Red, Production Designer: Rona Liu

One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series

The Crown: “Ipatiev House,” Production Designer: Martin Childs

The Gilded Age: “Never the New,” Production Designer: Bob Shaw

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to

Carnegie Hall?,” Production Designer: Bill Groom

Pachinko: “Chapter One,” Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

Peaky Blinders: “Black Day,” Production Designer: Nicole Northridge

One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series

Andor: “Rix Road,” Production Designer: Luke Hull

House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Production Designer: Jim Clay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar,” Production Designer: Ramsey Avery

Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” Production Designer: Chris Trujillo

Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number,” Production Designer: Mark Scruton

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy,” Production Designer: Denise Pizzini

Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart

Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make,” Production Designer: David Bomba

Severance: “Good News About Hell,” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

The White Lotus: “Ciao,” Production Designer: Cristina Onori

Television Movie or Limited Series

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

Moon Knight, Production Designer: Stefania Cella

Obi-Wan Kenobi, Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang

Pinocchio, Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant

Station 11, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel

Hacks: “Trust the Process,” Production Designer: Alec Contestabile

Only Murders in the Building: “Framed,” Production Designer: Patrick Howe

Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Ra Vincent

What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens,” Production Designer: Shayne Fox

Multi-Camera Series

Bob Heart Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat,” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen

The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling,” Production Designer: Jerry Dunn

How I Met Your Father: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel,” Production Designer: Wendell Johnson

United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab,” Production Designer: Daren Janes

Variety, Reality or Competition Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?” “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band,” Production Designer: James McGowan

RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind,” Production Designer: Gianna Costa

Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey,” Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost

Variety Special

64th Annual Grammy Awards, Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino

94th Annual Oscars, Production Designer: David Korins

Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, Production Designer: Scott Pask

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Production Designer: Keith Raywood

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn

Commercials

American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo, Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf

Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say,” Production Designer: François Audouy

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement,” Production Designer: Brian Branstetter

Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo,” Production Designer: Maia Javan

Short Format: Music Videos or Webseries

Adele “I Drink Wine,” Production Designer: Liam Moore

Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go,” Production Designer: François Audouy

Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit,” Production Designer: Scott Falconer

Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

Taylor Swift “Bejeweled,” Production Designer: Ethan Tubman