‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Elvis’ Among Art Directors Guild Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for the 27th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards.
Live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for a period film are All Quiet On The Western Front, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans and White Noise. Fantasy film nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Nope. The contemporary film category nominees are Bardo, Bullet Train, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.
Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG’s period film prize has gone on to win the Oscar for production design three times: in 2018 for The Shape of Water, in 2020 for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and in 2021 for Mank. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category in 2019, for Black Panther; and 2022 for Dune.
Hannah Beachler, who won the Oscar for Black Panther, is nominated this year for its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The animated feature category was introduced in 2017. This year’s nominees are Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lightyear, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and Turning Red.
Nominees in the TV categories include Wednesday, House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The White Lotus.
Winners will be announced at the ADG Awards on Feb. 18 at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles Downtown Hotel. The complete list of nominees follows.
Period Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front, Production Designer: Christian M. Goldbeck
Babylon, Production Designer: Florencia Martin
Elvis, Production Designers: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy
The Fabelmans, Production Designer: Rick Carter
White Noise, Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
Fantasy Feature Film
Avatar: The Way of Water, Production Designers: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter
The Batman, Production Designer: James Chinlund
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Nope, Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Contemporary Feature Film
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero
Bullet Train, Production Designer: David Scheunemann
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Tár, Production Designer: Marco Bittner Rosser
Top Gun: Maverick, Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Production Designers: Guy Davis, Curt Enderle
Lightyear, Production Designer: Tim Evatt
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Production Designer: Liz Toonkel
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Production Designer: Nate Wrap
Turning Red, Production Designer: Rona Liu
One-Hour Period Single-Camera Series
The Crown: “Ipatiev House,” Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Gilded Age: “Never the New,” Production Designer: Bob Shaw
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: “Maisel vs. Lennon: The Cut Contest,” “How Do You Get to
Carnegie Hall?,” Production Designer: Bill Groom
Pachinko: “Chapter One,” Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop
Peaky Blinders: “Black Day,” Production Designer: Nicole Northridge
One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Andor: “Rix Road,” Production Designer: Luke Hull
House of the Dragon: “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Production Designer: Jim Clay
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: “Adar,” Production Designer: Ramsey Avery
Stranger Things: “Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” Production Designer: Chris Trujillo
Wednesday: “Woe is the Loneliest Number,” Production Designer: Mark Scruton
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Better Call Saul: “Wine and Roses,” “Nippy,” Production Designer: Denise Pizzini
Euphoria: “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” “The Theater and Its Double,” “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” Production Designer: Jason Baldwin Stewart
Ozark: “The Beginning of the End,” “Let the Great World Spin,” “City on the Make,” Production Designer: David Bomba
Severance: “Good News About Hell,” Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
The White Lotus: “Ciao,” Production Designer: Cristina Onori
Television Movie or Limited Series
Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
Moon Knight, Production Designer: Stefania Cella
Obi-Wan Kenobi, Production Designers: Todd Cherniawsky, Doug Chiang
Pinocchio, Production Designer: Doug Chiang, Stefan Dechant
Station 11, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
Emily In Paris: “What’s It All About…” “How to Lose a Designer in 10 Days,” Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Hacks: “Trust the Process,” Production Designer: Alec Contestabile
Only Murders in the Building: “Framed,” Production Designer: Patrick Howe
Our Flag Means Death: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Ra Vincent
What We Do in the Shadows: “The Grand Opening,” “The Night Market,” “Pine Barrens,” Production Designer: Shayne Fox
Multi-Camera Series
Bob Heart Abishola: “Inner Boss Bitch,” “Two Rusty Tractors,” “Estee Lauder and Goat Meat,” Production Designer: Francoise Cherry-Cohen
The Conners: “Sex, Lies, and House Hunting,” “The Best Laid Plans, A Contrabassoon and A Sinking Feeling,” Production Designer: Jerry Dunn
How I Met Your Father: “Pilot,” Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Remodel,” Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
United States of Al: “Kiss/Maach,” “Divorce/Talaq,” “Sock/Jeraab,” Production Designer: Daren Janes
Variety, Reality or Competition Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Anybody Have Something I Can Flog Myself With?” “Bounce Them Coochies, Y’All!” “Peaches and Eggplants for Errbody!” Production Designers: Cindy Chao, Michelle Yu
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: “HBCYOU Band,” Production Designer: James McGowan
RuPaul’s Drag Race: “Catwalk,” “60’s Girl Groups,” “Daytona Wind,” Production Designer: Gianna Costa
Saturday Night Live: “Jack Harlow Hosts Season 48 Episode 4, Jack Harlow Musical Guest,” Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant: “Honey,” Production Designer: Darcy E. Prevost
Variety Special
64th Annual Grammy Awards, Supervising Art Director: Kristen Merlino
94th Annual Oscars, Production Designer: David Korins
Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester, Production Designer: Scott Pask
Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Production Designer: Keith Raywood
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, Production Designer: Star Theodos Kahn
Commercials
American Horror Stories: “Dollhouse” Promo, Production Designer: Marc Benacerraf
Bud Light Seltzer: “Land Of Loud Flavors,” Production Designer: François Audouy
Just Eat & Katy Perry: “Did Somebody Say,” Production Designer: François Audouy
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power “Title Announcement,” Production Designer: Brian Branstetter
Paramount+: “Wildlife Promo,” Production Designer: Maia Javan
Short Format: Music Videos or Webseries
Adele “I Drink Wine,” Production Designer: Liam Moore
Coldplay x Selena Gomez “Let Somebody Go,” Production Designer: François Audouy
Kendrick Lamar “Rich Spirit,” Production Designer: Scott Falconer
Taylor Swift “Anti-Hero,” Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Taylor Swift “Bejeweled,” Production Designer: Ethan Tubman
