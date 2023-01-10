Casting Society Artios Awards: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘Tár’ Among Nominees

Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, and Tar

Casting Society (CSA) today announces the film nominees for the 38th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in film, television and theater. The CSA previously announced the nominees for its television, theater, short film and short-form series categories on Oct. 17.

Among the nominations this year are Oscar hopefuls Armageddon Time, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár and The Whale.

Netflix leads the total nominations with six. A24, Disney and Universal earned four nods each.

Three casting directors are honored with three nods: Ellen Chenoweth, Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe. Receiving two nominations each are Lucy Bevan, Kim Coleman, Sarah Halley Finn, Cristi Soper Hilt, Avy Kaufman, Bernard Kelsey and Natalie Yon.

First held in 1985, the Artios Awards honors casting professionals in more than 20 different categories encompassing film, television, theatre and commercials. In addition, special honorees are selected for their contributions to the craft. Nominees and winners are voted on by members of the Casting Society.

The winners will be revealed on March 9, 2023, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.

The full list of nominees follows.

ANIMATION

The Bad Guys (Universal)

Christi Soper Hilt

Lightyear (Disney/Pixar)

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)

Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal)

Christi Soper Hilt

Turning Red (Disney/Pixar)

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Bros (Universal)

Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

The Menu (Searchlight)

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix)

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

White Noise (Netflix)

Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney/Marvel)

Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

The Fabelmans (Universal)

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

Tár (Focus Features)

Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

Till (United Artists)

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)

Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

Deep Water (Hulu)

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

The Survivor (HBO)

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

LOW-BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions)

Chelsea Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Family Squares (Screen Media Films)

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

Montana Story (Bleecker Street)

Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

Please Baby Please (Music Box Films)

Eyde Belasco

The Swearing Jar (Gravitas Ventures)

Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

MICRO BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Cathedral (MUBI)

Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

Down With the King (Stage 6 Films)

Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

Four Samosas (IFC Films)

Emily Schweber

They/Them/Us (Gravitas Ventures)

Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

The Same Storm (Juno Films)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

The Bubble (Netflix)

Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video)

Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Emergency (Prime Video)

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

I Love My Dad (Magnolia Pictures)

Eyde Belasco

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)

Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Armageddon Time (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Louise Kiely

Causeway (A24/Apple TV+)

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

The Whale (A24)

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

Scream (Paramount)

Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)