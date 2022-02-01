Artios Awards: ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!,’ ‘Don’t Look Up,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Among Nominees

'Tick, Tick... Boom!', 'Don’t Look Up' and 'The Power of the Dog'

Casting Society of America (CSA) today announces the film nominees for the 37th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in film, television and theater. The CSA previously announced the nominees for its television, theater, short film and short-form series categories on Nov. 22.

Among the nominated features this year include star-studded ensembles such as MGM/United Artists’ Belfast and House of Gucci, Netflix’s Don’t Look Up and Searchlight’s The French Dispatch. Musicals also fared well this year, with Warner Bros.’ In the Heights, Netflix’s Tick, Tick … Boom! and 20th Century Studios’ West Side Story earning nominations.

Netflix leads the nominations with eight nods, including Oscar contenders The Hand of God, The Lost Daughter, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Passing, The Power of the Dog and Vivo. The streamer also led the television categories with 11 nominations. Disney and Warner Bros. follow with three nominations each.

The winners will be revealed during a virtual event on Thursday, March 17, 2022. An in-person celebration, previously scheduled to take place at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full list of nominations follows.

ANIMATION

Encanto (Disney)

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Luca (Pixar)

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (Netflix)

Tamara Hunter

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney)

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Grace C. Kim (Associate)

Vivo (Netflix)

Tamara Hunter

BIG BUDGET — COMEDY

Cruella (Disney)

Mary Vernieu, Lucy Bevan, Bret Howe (Associate), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Olivia Grant (Associate)

Don’t Look Up (Netflix)

Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Additional Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Matt Bouldry (Location Casting), Kyle Crand (Location Casting), Molly Rose (Associate)

The French Dispatch (Searchlight Pictures)

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate)

In the Heights (Warner Bros.)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Kristian Charbonier (Associate)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Marvel)

Sarah Halley Finn, Amanda Mitchell (Location Casting), PoPing AuYeung (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

House of Gucci (MGM/United Artists)

Kate Rhodes-James

King Richard (Warner Bros.)

Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman, Adam Richards (Associate), Scotty Anderson (Associate)

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Nikki Barrett, Carmen Cuba, Nina Gold, Martin Ware (Associate)

Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

Bernard Telsey, Kristian Charbonier

West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

Best Sellers (Screen Media Films)

Pam Dixon, Andrea Kenyon, Randi Wells

The Tender Bar (Amazon)

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

This Game’s Called Murder (Cranked Up Films)

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

Zola (A24)

Kim Taylor-Coleman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Belfast (MGM/UA)

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann, Carla Stronge (Location Casting)

CODA (Apple TV+)

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Lisa Zagoria, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Melissa Morris (Associate)

The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Kahleen Crawford

Passing (Netflix)

Laura Rosenthal, Kimberly Ostroy

The Hand of God (Netflix)

Annamaria Sambucco

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Blue Bayou (Focus Features)

Marisol Roncali, Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Matthew Morgan (Location Casting)

The Humans (A24/Showtime)

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

The Novice (IFC Films)

Matthew Lessell, Nicole Hilliard-Forde

Together Together (Bleecker Street)

Richard Hicks, Leslie Wasserman

Violet (Relativity Media)

Orly Sitowitz, Stacey Pianko

We Broke Up (Vertical Entertainment)

Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

MICRO BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Dramarama (1091 Pictures)

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

The Outside Story (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Stephanie Holbrook

Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Kate Geller

The Subject (Gravitas Pictures)

Destiny Lilly

Swan Song (Magnolia Pictures)

Eve Battaglia, Lina Todd, Angela Boehm (Location Casting)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.)

Carmen Cuba, Simone Bäer (Location Casting), Charley Medigovich (Associate)

The Tomorrow War (Amazon)

Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Rebecca Carfagna (Associate)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony)

Lucy Bevan, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Emily Brockmann (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Associate)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony/Marvel)

Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate)