‘As in Heaven’ Wins Best Film at Goteborg Film Festival

As in Heaven, Tea Lindeburg’s Swedish period coming-of-age tale has won the Dragon Award for best Nordic film at the 2022 Goteborg International Film Festival.

Lindeburg’s debut feature, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Marie Bregendahl, follow the ambitious 14-year-old Lisa (Flora Ofelia Hofmann Lindahl) as she is confronted with the brutal realities of life for women in 19th century rural Sweden.

As in Heaven premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year and won the best director honors for Lindeburg at San Sebastian. Goteborg’s Dragon Award comes with a SEK 400 000 ($438,000) cash bursary for the winning film.

Seidi Haarla won Goteborg’s gender-neutral best acting award for her performance in Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment Nr. 6. The Finnish drama, which follows two strangers on a long train ride up past the arctic circle, also won the international film critics’ Fipresci award for best film.

A critical hit since its premiere in Cannes last year, Compartment No. 6 is one of the 15 films on this year’s shortlist for the 2022 best international feature Oscar.

Goteborg’s Sven Nykvist award for best cinematography went to Sturla Brandth Grovlen for the lensing on Eskil Vogt’s supernatural drama The Innocents. Simon Lereng Wilmont’s A House Made of Splinters, which looks at a home for children who have been removed from their parents while they await court custody decisions, took the Dragon Award for best documentary.

The Ingmar Bergman International Debut Award for best first feature went to Vera Dreams of the Sea by Kaltrina Krasniqi. And the Draken Film Award, presented by the festival’s online platform, went to Kim Ekberg’s 2gether. The prize comes with a SEK 10,000 ($11,000) cash bursary as well as online distribution via Draken.

Goteborg’s 2022 lifetime achievement awards went to Italian director Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) and Swedish actor Rebecca Ferguson (Dune).

The 2022 Goteborg Film Festival awards were handed out on Saturday, February 5.