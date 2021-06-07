‘Sex Education’ Star Asa Butterfield Joins ’80s-Inspired Horror Film ‘Curs>r’

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield is set to appear in the horror thriller Curs>r, which producer and financier Anton (Paddington, Greenland, His Dark Materials) has said has now wrapped principle photography in the U.K.

Iola Evans (The 100, Carnival Row) and Eddie Marsan (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentleman) also star in the feature, now heading to the Cannes virtual market later this month, where Anton will oversee world sales in association with Endeavor Content, which co-represents the U.S.

A dark twist on the ‘80s gaming obsession, Curs>r — which was originally developed alongside Ridley Scott as a short form series for Jeffrey Katzenberg’s ill-fated Quibi platform — follows a broke college dropout (Evans) who decides to play an obscure, 1980s survival computer game in pursuit of an unclaimed $125,000 prize. But the game curses her, and she’s faced with dangerous choices and reality-warping challenges. After a series of unexpectedly terrifying moments, she realizes she’s no longer playing for the money, but for her life. The game locks her into an inescapable cycle of mind-bending horror. Stopping is not an option. It’s play or die!

Rounding out the cast is Angela Griffin (The Hollow, White Lines, Harlots), Kate Fleetwood (Beirut, Deliverers, Star Wars: Episode VII), Ryan Gage (The Hobbit, The Musketeers, Endeavor), and Joe Bolland (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Produced by Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois alongside Stigma Films’ Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday, Days of the Bagnold Summer, Amulet), Curs>r is directed by Toby Meakins (Breathe, Floor 9.5) and written by Simon Allen (The Watch, Das Boot, The Musketeers). Simon Allen, Liza Glucoft and Nick Angel (Yesterday, Days of the Bagnold Summer) are executive producers. Holly Hubsher is also overseeing the project on behalf of Anton. Shot on location in London, the film participated in the U.K. government Film & TV Production Restart Scheme.

Butterfield is represented by Jane Epstein at Independent Talent Group and Andrea Weintraub and Tracy Brennan at CAA. Evans is represented by Insight Management & Production and Circle of Confusion. Marsan is represented by Alex Irwin with Markham Frogatt & Irwin and UTA.