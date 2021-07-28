Ashley Greene, Shawn Ashmore’s ‘Aftermath’ Lands at Quiver for Digital (Exclusive)

The Winther brothers thriller Aftermath, starring Ashley Greene (Twilight) and Shawn Ashmore, has gone to Quiver Distribution for a home entertainment release.

Aftermath will debut worldwide on Netflix on Aug. 4, before Quiver releases the film on digital and VOD this fall. Directed by Peter Winther, the film is the first from Peter and Lars Winther’s newly launched Winther Brothers Entertainment and also stars Diana Hopper, Britt Baron, Sharif Atkins and Ross McCall.

Aftermath, based on an actual event, follows a young couple (Greene and Ashmore) looking to save their marriage when they discover an amazing deal on a home with a questionable history. Hoping the new home will give them a fresh start, they take the deal, but quickly find that their troubles have only just begun.

Winther developed the story for Aftermath with Dakota Gorman, who wrote the screenplay. The film was produced by Peter Winther, Lars Winther, James Andrew Felts and Rick Sasner.

Sasner’s River Run Entertainment and William G. Santor’s Productivity Media co-financed the picture along with Felts’ Motion Picture Exchange (MPX). The Quiver acquisition was negotiated by Larry Greenberg for Quiver and James Andrew Felts, CEO of Motion Picture Exchange (MPX), on behalf of the producers.

MPX represents the worldwide sales rights and is partnered with Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International for international sales.