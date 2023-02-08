Ashton Kutcher Addresses Awkward Reese Witherspoon Carpet Photos: “The Rumor Is We Don’t Like Each Other”

Ashton Kutcher finally addressed all the chatter surrounding his awkward Your Place or Mine red carpet photos with Reese Witherspoon.

At the Netflix rom-com’s premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, Kutcher and Witherspoon were photographed posing awkwardly next to each other. Since then, social media has been in a frenzy and many a meme have been created about the two stars’ carpet disconnect.

During an appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher said that regardless of what he does on the carpet, he can’t win.

“If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her,” he said. “Like, the rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that that could be the rumor, then the rumor is we don’t like each other.”

He said his wife, Mila Kunis, even texted him and Witherspoon in a group chat and told them they have to “act like you like each other.”

Another reason the That ’70s Show alum explained he looks awkward on carpets is that he’s hard of hearing and can only fully hear out of one year, so he’s never really sure who’s calling his name.

“I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here!'” Kutcher continued. “If you’re gonna tell me, in that entire 20-minute period, at one point you’re not gonna have an awkward face on, then you’re better than I am, and I’m cool with that.”

Witherspoon also mentioned Kunis reaching out to the two of them and telling them, “You guys look go awkward on the red carpet together.”

“It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long,” Witherspoon said on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday.

She also opened up about her friendship with her Your Place or Mine co-star. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she shared. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?'”