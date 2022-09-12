‘Amy’ Director Asif Kapadia Set to Helm ‘2073’ Documentary Thriller

Oscar-winning director Asif Kapadia is set to direct 2073, a documentary thriller set in a dystopian future.

Neon, Double Agent and Film4 will co-finance and executive produce the project. 2073 will tackle challenges the world faces and is inspired by Chris Marker’s iconic 1962 featurette La Jetée, about a time traveler who risks his life to change the course of history and save the future of humanity.

“I want to make an epic about the state of the world, using elements of science fiction as a lens through which to examine the huge questions we are facing as a species and hopefully find solutions, before it’s too late,” said Kapadia in a statement.

Kapadia and George Chignell are producing. Davis Guggenheim, Nicole Stott, and Jonathan Silberberg will share executive producer credits for Concordia Studio, alongside Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films.

Kapadia is best known for documentaries like Amy, about the late Amy Winehouse, Senna and Diego Maradona. His debut fiction feature The Warrior starred the late Irrfan Khan, and Kapadia was the series director and executive producer of the Apple TV+ series 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.

Kapadia will reunite with his regular creative team, including editor Chris King and composer Antonio Pinto, on 2073. The deal for the doc was negotiated by Jeff Deutchman, Stefanie Fahrion, Michael Heimler, Don McNicholl, Dana O’Keefe and Eric Sloss.

Kapadia is represented by the Independent Talent Group, WME and Cinetic Media.