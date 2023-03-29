Aliens and Tom Hanks Abound in Trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
An alien movie by way of Wes Anderson — the trailer for Asteroid City is here.
The spot (below) for Anderson’s latest feature, which takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, sees Scarlett Johansson as a movie star, Tom Hanks as an ornery grandfather and Jason Schwartzman as a recent widower trying to get his car fixed. Also, there’s an alien.
“I don’t like the way that guy looked at us, the alien. Like we’re doomed,” says Schwartzman in the middle of the spot filled with charming vignettes all in Anderson’s signature style.
Related Stories
The official synopsis of the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention — organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition — is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”
Anderson newcomers Johansson and Hanks, join his stable players like Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Tony Revolori, and Liev Schreiber. The massive A-list ensemble includes Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jake Ryan.
Focus Features will release the film for a limited run on June 16 before it goes nationwide on June 23. Asteroid City is also eying a Cannes premiere, with Anderson being a Croisette veteran having premiered his last film, The French Dispatch, at the 2021 fest.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Hugh Grant Says He Thinks There Would Be More Affairs on Set if Phones Were Banned
-
Heat Vision
Victoria Alonso Clashed With Marvel Over Blurring Gay Pride References in ‘Ant-Man 3’ for Kuwait (Exclusive)
-
-
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Talks Quitting Bollywood for America: “I Was Tired of the Politics”
-
-