Aliens and Tom Hanks Abound in Trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

An alien movie by way of Wes Anderson — the trailer for Asteroid City is here.

The spot (below) for Anderson’s latest feature, which takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, sees Scarlett Johansson as a movie star, Tom Hanks as an ornery grandfather and Jason Schwartzman as a recent widower trying to get his car fixed. Also, there’s an alien.

“I don’t like the way that guy looked at us, the alien. Like we’re doomed,” says Schwartzman in the middle of the spot filled with charming vignettes all in Anderson’s signature style.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention — organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition — is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Anderson newcomers Johansson and Hanks, join his stable players like Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Tony Revolori, and Liev Schreiber. The massive A-list ensemble includes Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jake Ryan.

Focus Features will release the film for a limited run on June 16 before it goes nationwide on June 23. Asteroid City is also eying a Cannes premiere, with Anderson being a Croisette veteran having premiered his last film, The French Dispatch, at the 2021 fest.