×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Aliens and Tom Hanks Abound in Trailer for Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’

Scarlett Johansson and Hanks join the Anderson repertory players like Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton and Adrien Brody.

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

An alien movie by way of Wes Anderson — the trailer for Asteroid City is here.

The spot (below) for Anderson’s latest feature, which takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955, sees Scarlett Johansson as a movie star, Tom Hanks as an ornery grandfather and Jason Schwartzman as a recent widower trying to get his car fixed. Also, there’s an alien.

“I don’t like the way that guy looked at us, the alien. Like we’re doomed,” says Schwartzman in the middle of the spot filled with charming vignettes all in Anderson’s signature style.

Related Stories

Olivia De Havilland, James Cagney, and Rita Hayworth in THE STRAWBERRY BLONDE, 1941
TV

Every Film on TCM in April Will Be From Warner Bros.

Tom Hanks (left) and Peter Scolari as ad men masquerading as women on Bosom Buddies, which lasted two seasons on ABC.
TV

Hollywood Flashback: On 'Bosom Buddies,' Tom Hanks Became a Star in Drag

The official synopsis of the film reads: “The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention — organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition — is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.”

Anderson newcomers Johansson and Hanks, join his stable players like Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum, Tony Revolori, and Liev Schreiber. The massive A-list ensemble includes Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, and Jake Ryan.

Focus Features will release the film for a limited run on June 16 before it goes nationwide on June 23. Asteroid City is also eying a Cannes premiere, with Anderson being a Croisette veteran having premiered his last film, The French Dispatch, at the 2021 fest.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad