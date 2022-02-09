Athena Film Festival Reveals 2022 Lineup Including N.Y. Premiere of ‘The Janes’ Abortion Doc and Regina Hall Starrer ‘Master’

The 2022 Athena Film Festival has set its programming lineup.

The festival will open with a screening of Mariama Diallo’s Master, starring Regina Hall, Amber Gray and Zoe Renee as women trying to find their place at an elite, historic Northeastern university.

The 12th annual event focused on female leadership will also feature the New York premiere of Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ abortion documentary The Janes, as well as documentaries about 1940s female director Ida Lupino and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard as well as a 20th anniversary screening of Real Women Have Curves.

The festival will also feature panel discussions on topics such as reproductive rights, accessibility, intimacy coordinators, gendered awards categories, political leadership, the future of Latinx stories and the challenges of creating entertainment today.

“As we enter into our 12th year of the Athena Film Festival, we have a wide array of fresh, unique and critical voices and programming to share with audiences this year,” Athena co-founder and artistic director and founder of Women and Hollywood, Melissa Silverstein, said in a statement. “I’m also very proud of the slate of panel conversations we’ve curated which touch on some of today’s most pressing issues, including reproductive rights and women’s political leadership.”

The 2022 festival, a joint partnership between Barnard’s Athena Center for Leadership and Women and Hollywood, will take place as a hybrid event with in-person elements running from March 11-13 on the Barnard campus and virtually until March 20.

More information about this year’s festival is available here.