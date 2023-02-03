Colin Trevorrow, ‘House of the Dragon’ Writer Charmaine DeGraté Team for ‘Atlantis’ at Skydance (Exclusive)

Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has teamed up with Charmaine DeGraté, a writer and co-executive producer on HBO’s House of the Dragon, to take a trip to Atlantis for Skydance.

Skydance has closed a deal with Trevorrow to direct and produce a feature that is being titled Atlantis, with DeGraté on board to write the screenplay.

Trevorrow will produce via his Metronome Film Company alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger for Skydance.

Atlantis was previously in development at Universal, with Trevorrow directing and developing. Universal returned the project to Trevorrow in turnaround, and Skydance seized the opportunity to acquire the feature. The previous draft of the script, developed at Universal, was written by Dante Harper, who worked on 2017’s Alien: Covenant.

DeGraté and Trevorrow have reconceived the project although it still remains a fantasy adventure based on the fabled advanced civilization that sank and then was lost due to either the elements, ancient gods, or man’s hubris.

DeGraté has established herself as one of the town’s rising writers thanks to buzzy TV work. She was a writer and co-executive producer on House of the Dragon, which is coming off of winning a Golden Globe for best television series, drama, and she was a co-executive producer on Amazon’s upcoming rock band drama, Daisy Jones & the Six, which stars Riley Keough and debuts in March. She also wrote and is co-executive producing the upcoming Star Wars series created by Leslye Headland, The Acolyte. This is her first feature film project.

Trevorrow directed last year’s Jurassic World Dominion, the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise. The movie grossed over $1 billion. He also helmed the first installment, Jurassic World, which rebooted the dinosaur monster movie series for the 21st century in 2015.

Trevorrow is repped by WME, Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Kallis. DeGraté is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.