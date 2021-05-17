John Boyega, Joe Cornish Reteaming for ‘Attack the Block’ Sequel

Ten years later, John Boyega is returning to the cult classic that put him on the map. The actor will reteam with filmmaker Joe Cornish for a sequel to Attack the Block, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Boyega was an unknown actor when he starred in the 2011 film that centered on a ragtag group of friends who find themselves defending their neighborhood from aliens. Boyega went on to worldwide fame several years later in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and he and his director have stoked hopes for a sequel in interviews over the years.

“It’s been a decade since Attack the Block was released and so much has changed since then,” Boyega said in a statement. “I’m excited to see this heightened story return to the streets of London. Moses has remained one of my favourite characters to play and bringing him back is a huge honour.”

Cornish, who was nominated for a BAFTA for the first film, returns to write, direct and produce. Boyega will also produce via his UpperRoom Productions, alongside Nira Park of Complete Fiction and James Wilson.

“I’m thrilled we’re officially announcing our return to the world of Attack the Block on the tenth anniversary of the film’s release. I can’t wait to work alongside John again, bringing audiences an even bigger slice of inner-city alien action,” said Cornish.

Studiocanal, Film4, Complete Fiction Pictures and UpperRoom Productions are behind the sequel.

A previous version of this story misstated the title of Attack the Block as Attack of the Block.