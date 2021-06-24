Alisha Boe, Austin Abrams Join Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s Netflix Movie ‘Strangers’

Someone Great helmer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has filled out the cast for her next Netflix feature Strangers.

Austin Abrams, who starred in the streamer’s series Dash& Lily, and 13 Reasons Why alum Alisha Boe are joining previously announced leads Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the project described as a “Hitchcock-ian dark comedy.”

Talia Ryder (Never Rarely Sometimes Always), Paris Berelc (Hubie Halloween), Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Next To Normal), Eliza Bennett and Ava Capri (Love, Victor) have also joined the cast that includes the previously announced Rish Shah and Sophie Turner.

The project follows teenagers Drea— the “it girl”— and Eleanor— the “alt girl”— as they team up to go after each other’s bullies.

Robinson will produce with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron under Likely Story, which has an overall deal with Netflix and produced Robinson’s Someone Great.