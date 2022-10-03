Austin Amelio Joins Richard Linklater’s ‘Hitman’ (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead actor Austin Amelio has jumped on board Richard Linklater’s action comedy Hitman.

Amelio will appear in the film based on true events opposite Adria Arjona and Glen Powell, who will play a Houston cop working undercover as an in-demand hitman. Amelio, who is also a pro skateboarder, is also a series regular on AMC’s Fear The Walking Dead and recently wrapped an appearance on the indie drama Phyliss, Silenced, now in post-production.

On the film side, Amelio earlier starred as Nesbit in Linklater’s Annapurna/Paramount film Everybody Wants Some, and in Terrence Malick’s Song to Song opposite Ryan Gosling. Additional credits include Ryan Buffa’s Apples & Oranges, Jeremy Mohler’s Love Radio and Tony Costello’s Lost Nights.

Director Linklater is best known for movies like Boyhood, Dazed and Confused and more recently Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. Linklater and Powell co-wrote the script for Hitman that is adapted by AGC Studios from an original Texas Monthly article from 2001 by Skip Hollandsworth.

That story portrayed Gary Johnson, a successful undercover cop in Texas who would pose as a professional killer to get people on tape trying to hire him for his services. Over 60 Houston-area residents hired Johnson to shoot, stab, chop, poison or suffocate those they wanted dead, including a spouse or boss.

Amelio is repped by UTA and attorney Greg Slewett.