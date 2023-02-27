SAG Awards Snubs: ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Shut Out as Angela Bassett and Austin Butler Surprise With Acting Losses

Everything Everywhere All at Once was all over the 2023 SAG Awards, winning four of its five nominations (the most possible unless there was a tie since two of those nods were in the same category), but fellow five-time nominee The Banshees of Inisherin failed to win a single award.

Still, the film was recognized in the opening segment, where Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short pretended they were the feuding friends played by Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in the Martin McDonagh film. Only Murders also went home empty-handed, losing all three of its nominations in the TV categories.

In the film acting awards, Everything Everywhere‘s dominance included Jamie Lee Curtis winning best supporting actress, beating her co-star Stephanie Hsu and Oscar frontrunner Angela Bassett, who’s won multiple supporting actress accolades this season for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Similarly, Elvis star Austin Butler is a best actor Oscar frontrunner but suffered a setback on Sunday night as he lost to The Whale star Brendan Fraser, who also beat out Butler at the Critics Choice Awards in January. Butler won the Golden Globe and BAFTA best actor prizes.

While Michelle Yeoh continued her awards season winning streak with another best actress honor, awards observers might have thought that Danielle Deadwyler or Viola Davis could pull off a win after their Oscar snubs. At the 2016 SAG Awards, Idris Elba won best supporting actor in a film for Beasts of No Nation after failing to earn an Oscar nomination for the same role.

And as there could be only one best actress winner, fellow favorite Cate Blanchett couldn’t collect the prize.

Other films with multiple nominations that failed to win a SAG Award include Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, after the first film won the best cast prize in 2019, and The Fabelmans.

On the TV side, the SAG Awards started off with surprise wins for Sam Elliott and Jessica Chastain. Chastain’s win in particular was a surprise triumph over The Dropout star Amanda Seyfried, who has won many of the equivalent prizes, including the best actress in a limited series Emmy.

It was also disappointing that Dead to Me star Christina Applegate didn’t win in what she said would likely be one of her last awards shows after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The fourth and final final season of Ozark went into the SAG Awards with four nominations, the most of any TV show, and almost left without an award if it wasn’t for Jason Bateman winning best actor in a drama series. His award-winning co-star Julia Garner was nominated for two individual acting awards for her roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna and lost both.

Among those whom Bateman beat was Bob Odenkirk for the final season of Better Call Saul, with the acclaimed Breaking Bad spinoff also failing to win off of any of its three SAG Awards nominations this year.

Other TV shows nominated for multiple SAG Awards that failed to win any include three-time nominee Barry and double nominees The Crown, Severance and Dahmer, though star Niecy Nash-Betts kicked off the “I Am an Actor” intro.