ARRAY Marks 10th Anniversary With Six Recent Exec Hires

Ava DuVernay’s arts and social impact collective ARRAY is marking its 10th anniversary by celebrating six recent additions, announced today by president Tilane Jones.

Netflix original series executive Anne-Marie McGintee and Blumhouse director of physical production MJ Caballero have joined as vice president of scripted programming and physical production, respectively. Both report to ARRAY Filmworks president Paul Garnes, who was elevated to his position this summer.

Jasmine Mazyck, a publicity manager at Freeform, moved over to ARRAY to serve as director of publicity in June. She reports to chief marketing officer Jeff Tobler, as do new manager of digital production Eric Fisher (from iHeartRadio) and manager of social media Dià Brown, who most recently worked in growth marketing at WarnerMedia.

Finally, ARRAY Crew, the database launched earlier this year for below-the-line professionals from historically excluded backgrounds, has found a director of industry relations in Meredith Shea, who hails from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where she worked in member relations. She will report to Regina Miller, executive director of Array’s nonprofit group Array Alliance.

“ARRAY continues to expand our mission-driven work to amplify and elevate filmmakers of color and women of all kinds,” Jones said in a statement. “Ava and I are thrilled to welcome these executives, who share a dynamic commitment to narrative change and social impact.”