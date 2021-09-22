Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, David Alan Grier Remember Melvin Van Peebles: “The Blueprint and Inspiration for Multiple Generations of Filmmakers”

Upon learning that Melvin Van Peebles died Tuesday night at age 89, many Hollywood directors and writers took to social media to share how Van Peebles was a pioneer in filmmaking.

Van Peebles died at his home in Manhattan, his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announced in a statement.

Considered by many to be the godfather of modern Black cinema, Van Peebles’ credits include the 1970s films Watermelon Man and Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, Don’t Play Us Cheap! (1973) and Identity Crisis (1989). His musical about Black urban life, Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, received Tony nominations for best book and best original score in 1972. He also received a book nom for Don’t Play Us Cheap!

Ava DuVernay shared the quote, “You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.” She referred to Van Peebles as “the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage.”

Barry Jenkins included a gif of Van Peebles and tweeted, “He made the most of every second, of EVERY single damn frame and admittedly, while the last time I spent any time with him was MANY years ago, it was a night in which he absolutely danced his face off. The man just absolutely LIVED.”

Mario Van Peebles, Van Peebles’ son, seemed to honor his father Wednesday by posting a throwback photo from the 1989 comedy Identity Crisis. Melvin directed the film while Mario wrote the script. The image shows the father and son duo sitting side by side.

David Alan Grier tweeted a photo of Van Peebles in front of a sign presenting his film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song. “We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles,” he wrote.

Director Matthew A. Cherry honored Van Peebles, calling him “The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend.”

The Black List founder Franklin Leonard recognized Van Peebles as the “Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey simply wrote, “Man, RIP, to Melvin Van Peebles, legend and revolutionary.”

Co-host of The Real and comedian Loni Love tweeted, “An icon is gone,” along with news of Van Peebles’ death.

Read more reactions and tributes, below.

“You have to not let yourself believe you can’t. Do what you can do within the framework you have. And don’t look outside. Look inside.” ― the iconic artist, filmmaker, actor, playwright, novelist, composer and sage Melvin Van Peebles, who has gone home at the age of 89. pic.twitter.com/36BQKzN9G7 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 22, 2021

He made the most of every second, of EVERY single damn frame and admittedly, while the last time I spent any time with him was MANY years ago, it was a night in which he absolutely danced his face off. The man just absolutely LIVED pic.twitter.com/IIpfU8wI7q — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 22, 2021

We’ve lost another lion, the true revolutionary, an artistic gangsta, cultural disrupter who forever changed the game Rest n Peace Melvin Van Peebles ✊🏾🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/OH9D6Slnbx — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) September 22, 2021

Damn. Rest In Peace Melvin Van Peebles. The blueprint and inspiration for multiple generations of filmmakers. A whole legend. https://t.co/CfHBbXqIgT — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 22, 2021

Rest in Peace, Melvin Van Peebles. Godfather of Black cinema, Godfather of (all) American independent cinema, and so much more. https://t.co/VYmLcinVbk — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) September 22, 2021

Man, RIP to Melvin Van Peebles, legend and revolutionary. — Peter Ramsey (@pramsey342) September 22, 2021