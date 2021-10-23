Ava DuVernay to Sit Down With Filmmaker Mira Nair During Double Feature Event

Array is opening up its Los Angeles campus on Oct. 31 to host filmmaker Mira Nair as part of a double feature screening event that will showcase her films Mississippi Masala and Monsoon Wedding. The latter film will screen first and be followed by a special conversation between Nair and Array founder Ava DuVernay.

The event comes during a year with milestone anniversaries for Nair’s pics. Mississippi Masala — starring Denzel Washington opposite Sarita Choudhury in the story of a couple that falls in love in the state where her family settles after being expelled from Uganda — celebrates a 30th anniversary with a 4K restoration and is being presented courtesy of Janus Films. Monsoon Wedding, which follows the preparations surrounding an arranged marriage, marks its 20th anniversary.

Free tickets to both screenings are available at arrayplay.com. Also expected to attend the event will be Tilane Jones, president of Array, the Peabody Award-winning multi-platform media company and arts collective.

The Nair event marks Array’s second filmmaker celebration after recently hosting Haile Gerima for the release of his film Sankofa. Nair’s other credits include Hysterical Blindness, Vanity Fair, The Namesake, The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Queen of Katwe and A Suitable Boy. Currently, Nair is directing the pilot of the series National Treasure for DisneyPlus and JBTV.