Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2′ Crosses $1B Globally in 14 Days

Talk about feeling the holiday spirit.

Avatar: The Way of Water has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just 14 days. The movie, from 20th Century and Disney, achieved the milestone on Tuesday.

James Cameron’s big-budget sequel is only the sixth film to achieve that milestone in its first two weeks of release, and the first to do so since Spider-Man-No Way Home, which was released in December 2021.

On Tuesday, The Way of Water earned another $23.8 million in North America and a hefty $50.8 million overseas to end the day with a domestic total of $317.1 million and $712.7 million overseas for a worldwide haul of $1.029 billion, according to Disney. The foreign tally is led by China with $108 million.

The Christmas-New Year corridor can be a boon for holiday releases, with Avatar 2 being the latest example.

When promoting The Way of Water, Cameron indicated it would ultimately need to earn in the $2 billion range to be considered a success. The sequel cost at least $350 million to $400 million to produce before marketing.

The first Avatar, released 13 years ago, remains the top-grossing film of all time with $2.9 billion in global ticket sales, including rereleases.