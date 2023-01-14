×
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Leads MLK Weekend, ‘A Man Called Otto’ Beating ‘Plane’

Elsewhere, 'M3GAN' should cross $60 million by Monday in a win for Universal, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse.

Tom Hanks is Otto Anderson in Columbia Pictures A MAN CALLED OTTO.
'A Man Called Otto.'

Marc Forster’s dramedy A Man Called Otto — starring Tom Hanks — is doing solid business at the box office in a much needed win for adult-skewing movies.

The Sony release is on course to gross $12 million or more over the long Martin Luther King holiday, enough to beat new wide offering Plane, an action pic starring Gerard Butler. Otto is expanding nationwide after starting out in select theaters at the year-end box office.

Plane, from Lionsgate, should clock in at a solid $10 million or more through Monday. The movie earned a B+ CinemaScore from audiences.

The two movies are looking at fourth and fifth place finishes. Holding at No. 1 is James Cameron’s powerhouse Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing a four-day holiday gross in the $32 million-plus range.

Horror offering M3GAN should do nicely in its second weekend with earnings of $20.7 million for the four days. That would put the movie’s domestic total at $60 million through Monday against a modest $12 million budget. M3GAN is from Universal, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

Universal will also lay claim to the third spot on the chart with family film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which is tracking to earn $16 million for the four-day holiday.

Among other new nationwide offerings, House Party — which was initially set up to debut on HBO Max — should finish at No. 6 with a four-day gross of $4.4 million.

The Devil Conspiracy is falling flat in its debut with a projected four-day opening of $680,000.

Numbers will be updated Sunday.

