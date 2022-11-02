‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Trailer Takes to the Oceans of Pandora

Neytiri and Jake Sully in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.

The new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water takes audiences back to Pandora, this time to its oceans.

The sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar arrives 13 years after the original was released and ultimately became the top-grossing film of all time.

This installment takes place a decade after the 2009 Avatar and once again stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña, and introduces their characters’ children. The film will run more than three hours, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter it clocks in at roughly three hours, ten minutes.

Avatar: The Way of Water also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

The first trailer debuted back in May and brought in 148.6 million views in its first day, something that Cameron has said helped reassure him there is still an appetite for the film. He has a total of five films planned for Avatar, with all of part three — and some of part four — already shot.

The Way of Water arrives Dec. 16 from 20th Century.