Box Office Milestone: ‘Avatar 2’ Sinks ‘Titanic’ to Rank as No. 3 Pic of All Time

'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes up 'Titanic' at global box office.

It’s official: Avatar: The Way of Water has sailed past Titanic at the global box office with $2.243.3 billion in global ticket sales to become the No. 3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

James Cameron, who directed both films, lays claim to three of the four top-grossing movies in history.

Titanic, which had amassed $2.194 billion in worldwide ticket sales before a global 3D rerelease, stands at $2.242.8 billion globally.

The all-time list is topped by Cameron’s original Avatar ($2.92 billion), followed by the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion), according to Comscore.

The Way of Water isn’t expected to catch up with Marvel’s Endgame or the first Avatar, released in 2009.

In an unsual showdown, the 3D rerelease of 1997’sTitanic went up against Avatar: The Way of Water over Super Bowl weekend and in advance of Valentine’s Day. And even if Avatar 2 has been beating Titanic, the 1997 film has been showing remarkable staying power.

More to come.