‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Taps ‘Loki’ Writer Michael Waldron

Loki head writer Michael Waldron is headed back to the multiverse. The scribe will write the script for 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

With Secret Wars, Waldron will get to close out the Multiverse Saga, which he had a key role in setting up with season one of Disney+’s Loki, which also introduced actor Jonathan Majors to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Majors is going on to play Kang, the big villain of Marvel’s next saga.

Waldron has become a Marvel favorite, also penning Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which grossed $955 million globally. He is also on board to write a Star Wars movie produced by Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

Secret Wars’ plot is kept under wraps and does not yet have a director set. The title has been used in several event series in the comics. In the 1980s event Secret Wars, an all-powerful being called The Beyonder transported Marvel heroes and villains to a planet to do battle. More recently, writer Jonathan Hickman’s 2015 event series was the climactic event of a multiversal story in which all of Marvel’s universes were destroyed with remnants surviving on one planet ruled by Doctor Doom. Waldron’s Multiverse of Madness referenced the notion of “incursions,” which is when two universes collide, and was a key part of the 2015 Secret Wars event.

At Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation, Kevin Feige revealed two Avengers films will be released back-to-back in 2025. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton was tapped to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which will arrive May 2, 2025, while Secret Wars is due out Nov. 7, 2025

Secret Wars is set to finish of Phase 6 of the MCU, which will kick off with the upcoming Fantastic Four films. The Avengers films make up Marvel’s biggest tentpole franchise amid a cinematic universe of big tentpole franchises. Joss Whedon directed the first two Avengers films, with the Russo Brothers taking over for three and four. The four films have grossed over $7.5 billion at the global box office.

