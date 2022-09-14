‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Enlists Writer Jeff Loveness

The next Avengers film has found its writer. Marvel has tapped Jeff Loveness to pen Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced Kang Dynasty during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con presentation in July, with THR revealing days later that it will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the filmmaker behind Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Loveness is well acquainted with Kang, the time-hopping villain played by Jonathan Majors who is central to Marvel’s Multiverse Saga. Loveness is the screenwriter behind Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which counts Kang as its villain and is due out Feb. 17. A version of the character first appeared in the finale of Loki season one, where he went by the name He Who Remains.

Loveness rose to prominence as a writer on Rick & Morty, the popular Adult Swim animated series that has become a training ground for Marvel. Its alums include Jessica Gao, head writer of She-Hulk, and Michael Waldron, the scribe behind Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Loveness shared an Emmy with the writing staff of Ricky & Morty in 2020

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has a release date of May 2, 2025, and will be followed months later by Avengers: Secret Wars, slated for Nov. 7, 2025. No writer or filmmaker is known for that feature.

