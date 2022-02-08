You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes With 23 of ’22’s Oscar Nominees

Tune in to Scott Feinberg's career-retrospective conversation with talent from A (Riz Ahmed) to Z (Hans Zimmer), with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington in-between.

Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Stewart
Billie Eilish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington Samir Hussein/WireImage; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Twenty-three guests of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

  1. Riz Ahmed (best live action short, The Long Goodbye) — podcast
  2. Jessica Chastain (best actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast
  3. Olivia Colman (best actress, The Lost Daughter) — podcast
  4. Penélope Cruz (best actress, Parallel Mothers) — podcast
  5. Benedict Cumberbatch (best actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
  6. Guillermo del Toro (best picture, Nightmare Alley) — podcast
  7. Judi Dench (best supporting actress, Belfast) — podcast
  8. Kirsten Dunst (best supporting actress, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
  9. Billie Eilish (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast
  10. Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress, King Richard) — podcast
  11. Andrew Garfield (best actor, Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast
  12. Nicole Kidman (best actress, Being the Ricardos) — podcast
  13. Adam McKay (best picture/best original screenplay, Don’t Look Up) — podcast
  14. Lin-Manuel Miranda (best original song, Encanto) — podcast
  15. Finneas O’Connell (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast
  16. Jesse Plemons (best supporting actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
  17. Will Smith (best picture/best actor, King Richard) — podcast
  18. Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director, West Side Story) — podcast
  19. Kristen Stewart (best actress, Spencer) — podcast
  20. Denis Villeneuve (best picture/best adapted screenplay, Dune) — podcast
  21. Diane Warren (best original song, Four Good Days) — podcast
  22. Denzel Washington (best actor, The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast
  23. Hans Zimmer (best original score, Dune) — podcast

