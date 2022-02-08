Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes With 23 of ’22’s Oscar Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Twenty-three guests of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.
- Riz Ahmed (best live action short, The Long Goodbye) — podcast
- Jessica Chastain (best actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast
- Olivia Colman (best actress, The Lost Daughter) — podcast
- Penélope Cruz (best actress, Parallel Mothers) — podcast
- Benedict Cumberbatch (best actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
- Guillermo del Toro (best picture, Nightmare Alley) — podcast
- Judi Dench (best supporting actress, Belfast) — podcast
- Kirsten Dunst (best supporting actress, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
- Billie Eilish (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast
- Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress, King Richard) — podcast
- Andrew Garfield (best actor, Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast
- Nicole Kidman (best actress, Being the Ricardos) — podcast
- Adam McKay (best picture/best original screenplay, Don’t Look Up) — podcast
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (best original song, Encanto) — podcast
- Finneas O’Connell (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast
- Jesse Plemons (best supporting actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast
- Will Smith (best picture/best actor, King Richard) — podcast
- Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director, West Side Story) — podcast
- Kristen Stewart (best actress, Spencer) — podcast
- Denis Villeneuve (best picture/best adapted screenplay, Dune) — podcast
- Diane Warren (best original song, Four Good Days) — podcast
- Denzel Washington (best actor, The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast
- Hans Zimmer (best original score, Dune) — podcast
