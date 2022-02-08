Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes With 23 of ’22’s Oscar Nominees

Twenty-three guests of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast were recognized with Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our past episodes and alerts about future ones.

Riz Ahmed (best live action short, The Long Goodbye) — podcast Jessica Chastain (best actress, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) — podcast Olivia Colman (best actress, The Lost Daughter) — podcast Penélope Cruz (best actress, Parallel Mothers) — podcast Benedict Cumberbatch (best actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast Guillermo del Toro (best picture, Nightmare Alley) — podcast Judi Dench (best supporting actress, Belfast) — podcast Kirsten Dunst (best supporting actress, The Power of the Dog) — podcast Billie Eilish (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast Aunjanue Ellis (best supporting actress, King Richard) — podcast Andrew Garfield (best actor, Tick, Tick … Boom!) — podcast Nicole Kidman (best actress, Being the Ricardos) — podcast Adam McKay (best picture/best original screenplay, Don’t Look Up) — podcast Lin-Manuel Miranda (best original song, Encanto) — podcast Finneas O’Connell (best original song, No Time to Die) — podcast Jesse Plemons (best supporting actor, The Power of the Dog) — podcast Will Smith (best picture/best actor, King Richard) — podcast Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director, West Side Story) — podcast Kristen Stewart (best actress, Spencer) — podcast Denis Villeneuve (best picture/best adapted screenplay, Dune) — podcast Diane Warren (best original song, Four Good Days) — podcast Denzel Washington (best actor, The Tragedy of Macbeth) — podcast Hans Zimmer (best original score, Dune) — podcast